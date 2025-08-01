MISSING HIKER: Man heading to Pima Canyon Trail has not returned

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking information to locate 28-year-old William Grant Charlton, who has not returned from a hike.

According to PCSD, Charlton had informed his family he planned to go day hiking at Pima Canyon Trail and possibly go to Mount Kimball.

He left for the hike on July 30. As the search for information continues, PCSD is urging anyone with information to call 911.

PCSD says Charlton is described as having tattoos on both arms, is 6 feet tall, weighs around 185 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. Investigators do not know what clothing he was wearing at this time.