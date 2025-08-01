Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person shot and killed after rushing entrance of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

KGUN 9
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead after an unauthorized entry attempt to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (DMAFB).

According to a press release from DMAFB, the person was shot and killed after they initially failed to stop and identify themselves at the entrance on Craycroft Road.

The person continued driving erratically, crashed into the deployed vehicle barrier, and then attempted to reverse.

As a result, DMAFB says Defenders from the 355 Security Forces Squadron followed protocol and fired a weapon to stop the intruder.

DMAFB provided the following statement from Jose Cabrera, 355 Wing commander:

“We certainly regret the loss of life that occurred early this morning. Our Defenders have a very difficult job and acted in accordance with their training and policy to ensure the security of the installation and safety of our Airmen."

A full investigation into the incident will be conducted under the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 217.

