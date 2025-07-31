Funding approved for new control tower at Marana Regional Airport months after deadly plane crash

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Proposed funding for a new control tower at Marana Regional Airport has been secured following approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Now, plans are moving forward for the design and construction of a new Airport Traffic Control Tower (ATCT).

Earlier this month, a final Environmental Assessment was completed. It found that the project would not significantly impact the environment.

The project is expected to be completed by 2029. The tower will be operated and staffed by the FAA.

The initial plans had a completion date of Dec. 2024, but the project deadline was pushed back due to the pandemic.

In February, a deadly mid-air crash at Marana Regional Airport raised concerns about communication between pilots without air traffic control towers.

Now, Town of Marana officials anticipate the completion of the project.

"The new ATCT will improve airport safety and efficiency by helping air traffic controllers guide pilots and aircraft movements," the Town of Marana shared in a statement.

The public will be able to view documents related to the approval of the plans until October 1, 2025 here. The Town of Marana will have printed copies available for the next 30 days.