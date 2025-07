VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lockdown at Desert Sky Middle School has been lifted after Tucson Police officers responded to reports of a suicidal person walking outside nearby. Officers received reports that the person was armed.

Officers arrived to the scene, finding the person had returned home. The TPD crisis mobile team provided resources at the home.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:35 p.m. once the situation was no longer a danger to the area.