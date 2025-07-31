El Casino Ballroom's Fred Martinez steps down as long-time manager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the City of South Tucson, historic El Casino Ballroom is under new management.

Long-time general manager Fred Martinez is stepping aside and handing the business over to his daughter.

From Duke Ellington to Tommy Dorsey, James Brown to Chubby Checker, many of the greats have performed over the more than 75 years of El Casino Ballroom.

Fred Martinez is now passing the torch to his daughter, Barbara Martinez, to continue serving this South Tucson landmark as the first woman manager.

"I've been here so long, you have to pass the torch," said Martinez. "And she's a natural for it, and on top of that, the main thing is, she's got it here. She knows what this place means."

El Casino Ballroom has also hosted weddings and quinceañeras since it opened in 1947.

