TPD: Man dies after being hit by car, no charges issued to driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after being hit by a car near First Avenue and Prince Road on Tuesday night.

At around 7:45 p.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was still at the scene.

The pedestrian, 59-year-old Gregory Lynn Harris, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officers with TPD learned Harris had attempted to cross First Avenue and was not in a marked crosswalk. He was hit by the vehicle in the curb lane.

Officers determined excessive speed and impaired driving were not factors in the incident. TPD says Harris not using a crosswalk is a major contributing factor in this collision.

