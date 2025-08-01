Tucson first responders save worker stuck in collapsed trench near Midvale Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a man stuck inside a collapsed trench near Midvale Park and Valencia Roads Friday morning.

At around 8:45 a.m., first responders arrived at the scene and confirmed the incident involved a man trapped inside the collapsed trench. He had been working inside the 20-foot trench.

First responders evacuated the area around the trench to prevent it from deteriorating further. TFD says this was a technical rescue and required assistance from Tucson Fire, Northwest Fire, Drexel Heights, and Santa Rita Fire.

They also received help from Northwest Construction, which provided a series of pipes to vacuum dirt out of the trench. In addition to the dirt, the depth of the trench and the limited space for rescuers made the efforts especially challenging.

A physician and medics remained on the scene during rescue efforts.

The man was finally removed at approximately 12:45 p.m. and received immediate care on the scene before he was airlifted to a local hospital. He had been inside the trench for over four hours.

"TFD would like to thank Northwest Construction, Dr. Robert French, and all of the responding fire departments for their assistance with today's rescue," TFD officials shared in a statement.