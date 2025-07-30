What we know about possible ICE detention facility in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A deal between a private prison company, Management & Training Corporation, and the state of Arizona was finalized on July 23. The state sold a former correctional facility to the previous owner for $15 million.

According to the Town of Marana Manager's office, there was a possibility that the facility would be used as a detention center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"We were informed by company officials that they may use the facility as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, however, the Town of Marana has not been provided any official confirmation. Any decisions regarding the future use of the facility would fall under Management & Training Corp."

The private prison company owns four detention facilities and one processing center operated by ICE, with three located in Texas, one in New Mexico, and another in California.

Management & Training Corporation did not provide details about the future of the facility, located at 12610 W Silverbell Rd.

"We still do not have an update on who the customer might be or any other related information," the communications director of Management and Training Corp., Emily Lawhead, told KGUN 9 in an email.

Lawhead noted more information will be shared when there is an update.

