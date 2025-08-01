Son facing murder charge after mother was found dead in Midtown home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police officers have arrested 49-year-old Michael Andrei Lyons after his mother was found dead in a Midtown home.

According to TPD, officers conducted a welfare check near Fort Lowell Road and Columbus Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. on July 25. Upon arrival, 74-year-old Sarane Elizabeth Lyons was found dead inside the home.

Officers determined her son also lived at the home with her, the man suspected of her death. TPD says he had not been seen for several days. Detectives were notified after officers concluded she died under suspicious circumstances.

On July 31, the son arrived at a Tucson Police station. He was interviewed and placed under arrest due to probable cause. He was booked into Pima County Jail and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

