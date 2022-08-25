About 100 officers respond to shooting near Linden Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has responded to reports of a shooting.
Officers say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Lind Commons Apartments, 3493 E. Linden St.
According to the TPD, SWAT officers had to negotiate with a hostage situation. They confirm at least one victim is involved, plus multiple injuries.
This is an active scene currently under investigation, with 50-100 officers coming in and out of the apartments formerly known as Palo Verde Terrace.
On-scene authorities told KGUN 9 this is not an officer-involved shooting, nor did police fire any bullets.
Though the SWAT team has left, investigators will remain at the scene all day.
KGUN 9 has a team on the scene reporting updates as they become available.
Please stay with us for continuing coverage.
