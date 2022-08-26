Details released in shooting that claimed the life of Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has released additional information on the Aug. 25 shooting that claimed the life of four people, including 43-year-old Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, who was serving an eviction notice to a tenant at the Lind Commons Apartments near Ft. Lowell and Dodge.

The incident occurred around 11:13 a.m. at 3493 E. Lind Rd.

As officers arrived, a women was found in the courtyard with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as 28-year-old Angela Fox-Heath. Next of kin has been notified.

Fox-Heath was the apartment complex manager and had been accompanying Martinez-Garibay..

The tenant has been identified as 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell.

Constable Martinez-Garibay and Mrs. Fox-Heath were attempting to contact Stansell when he opened fire, killing Fox-Heath.

Officers couldn't find Constable Martinez-Garibay and assumed she was inside Stansell's apartment.

The TPD SWAT Team was contacted and sent out to the scene. Officers entered the apartment and found Constable Martinez-Garibay inside, wounded by gunshots.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the search, officers found Stansell dead in the apartment with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.

According to TPD, Stansell had also broken into a neighboring apartment and fatally shot 25-year-old Elijah Miranda.

There are no outstanding suspects.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.