Remembering Angela Fox-Heath, one of four lives taken in Lind Commons Shooting

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Three days after the devastating deadly shooting at Lind Common Apartments, a vigil was held for Angela Fox-Heath, one of four who lost their life.

Several friends and residents of Craycroft Commons gathered on Sunday to honor the life of Angela, who was fatally shot in a triple murder-suicide on Thursday.

A vigil held for Angela Fox-Heath, a life innocently taken in the Lind Commons Apartments shootings. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/wbpBsDz7yr — breanna isbell (@breanna_isbell) August 29, 2022

"We have to find a different way of dealing with our problems. It is never okay to kill somebody...We have to do better," said a friend of Angela's while speaking at her vigil.

Angela was the property manager at Craycroft Commons that is currently managed by Apollo Commons Management.

Angela would often help out at adjacent apartments owned by Apollo Commons, like Lind Commons.

Angela, along with Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, was serving an eviction notice to Gavin Lee Stansell, a Lind Commons Apartments tenant, when Stansell opened fire, killing both Martinez-Garibay and Fox-Heath.

Stansell went on to fatally shoot his neighbor, Elijah Miranda, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

"We know that what happened there, did not have to happen. We know that everyone knew how dangerous that individual tenant was, and that there was no reason for Angela to be there," Luke Menke, Angela's friend said.

Menke, who arranged the vigil, was the first resident Angela helped to find a home at Craycroft Commons after accepting her role as property manager.

"We (Menke's Partner) had the privilege of being able to see Angela basically every day. Coming in and out. Coming in early and going out late in order to make sure that everyone at this apartment and all of the other adjacent communities had what they needed to live comfortably," said Menke.

Residents of Craycroft Commons said she would go out of her way to make sure those who were financially vulnerable, never had to worry about losing their homes.

"If you take the A out of the end of her name it spells angel.... and that's what I think she was," said a friend of Angela's while speaking at her vigil.

"It's hard to let your guard down and accept help," said a Craycroft Commons resident while speaking at the vigil. "But with Angela, she was so unique, so sweet- she made me feel very safe."

Angela leaves behind three children, a husband and many that loved her dearly.

"That's what bugs me the most is that they are the ones (Angela's Children) who have to suffer without her.... I just wish everybody would just get along, be happy, smile at the person next to you, say hello, say good morning. Even if you don't know them, it will brighten their day and will make your day even better too," said a loved one speaking at the vigil.

Friends of Angela's have arranged a GoFundMe for the family she leaves behind.

