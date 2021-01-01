Perla Shaheen

Perla joined KGUN 9 in September 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

Previously, she reported for KGET-17 News in Bakersfield, California. While there, she won an Emmy for her investigative coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

Perla graduated in May 2020 from the University of California, Berkeley, where she majored in Political Science. While in college, she worked part-time at NBC Bay Area, writing scripts and editing videos for their broadcast. Perla also worked in the newsroom at KRON4-TV, wrote tech reviews for CNET, and made videos for UC Berkeley’s News website.

All these experiences shaped her to become the reporter she is today. She’s inspired by her parents, whose hard work and perseverance brought them to the U.S. after the Civil War in Lebanon. Much of her family still lives in Lebanon, and she visits every year alongside her older sister.

Perla believes storytelling has the power to bring solace, understanding, trust, and change. She has a deep curiosity of the world around her and loves diving deep into the details of any story. She’s proud to live in the beautiful state of Arizona and looks forward to connecting with locals in Tucson.

If you have a story to tell or know of good hiking/rock climbing spots, send Perla an email or reach out to her on her social media pages.