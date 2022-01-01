Bivian Contreras

Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona in The School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University.

While at the UofA, Bivian was a reporter at UATV, interning for Tucson Local Media, KVOA, and What’s Trending.

Though she has many aspirations, she looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor.

Bivian is from Nogales, AZ and says she wants to get out of town but no other place has that “Nogales feeling.”

In her free time she enjoys taking pictures, running, baking, and spending time with her friends and family.

Bivian enjoys action and adventure movies, and her favorite foods are waffles and sushi. Favorite TV show: Peaky Blinders!