Flags at all state buildings will be at half-staff in honor of Constable Deborah Martinez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 26, in honor of the innocent lives lost in today's Tucson tragedy, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez.

“The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” said Governor Ducey. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community. Constable Martinez was a Tucson native who will be remembered for the way she treated others with dignity and respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family, as well as those who also lost their lives in today’s tragic events.”

Martinez joined the Army after the September 11, 2001 attacks on our country and served for the next 16 years.

She volunteered at local nonprofits dedicated to veterans and their families after leaving the Army and served on various veterans advisory groups.

Earlier this year, she became constable for Justice Precinct 8.