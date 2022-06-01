Faith Abercrombie joined the KGUN9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University in May.

While completing her bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication, Faith was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS and also a weather anchor.

Faith spent time interning with the NBC affiliate in Phoenix, 12 News, and was a videographer for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation.

During her time at ASU, she reported on the rising rates of youth suicide in Arizona and helped produce the Arizona PBS documentary, "Life is...".

Faith is originally from Rocklin, California and loves spending time with her big family. When she's not reporting, she is usually on FaceTime with her niece and nephew, Daisy and Lux.

Her love of journalism comes from a passion for helping people. Whether it's making someone smile or getting them informed, she loves getting out into the community to help people tell their story.

Faith is eager to get connected with the people of Tucson and is always looking for a story idea. Reach out to her on social media or by email, faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com.