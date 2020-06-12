LIVE UPDATES: Bighorn Fire grows to 7,092 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. — 6:52 a.m.

The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains has increased to 7,092 acres Friday morning.

According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire remains at 10 percent containment.

Villarreal, Phil Bihorn Fire map

As of Thursday, 419 crew members were assigned, with 7 hotshot crews.

Residents in the area have been placed on evacuation alerts.

Officials prepping to give an update on the #BighornFire this morning. It’s expected to start at 7am, we’ll bring it to you online at @kgun9 & on-air on @CWTucson. https://t.co/sRAAltbEBA pic.twitter.com/Bpb0kisCM5 — Veronica Acosta (@VeronicacostaTV) June 12, 2020

Residents can sign up for the Pima County Emergency Alerts System for the latest info.

