LIVE UPDATES: Bighorn Fire grows to 7,092 acres

The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains has increased to 7,092 acres Friday morning.
Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains, by Wendy Witzig
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jun 12, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — 6:52 a.m.

The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains has increased to 7,092 acres Friday morning.

According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire remains at 10 percent containment.

Bihorn Fire map

As of Thursday, 419 crew members were assigned, with 7 hotshot crews.

Residents in the area have been placed on evacuation alerts.

Residents can sign up for the Pima County Emergency Alerts System for the latest info.

