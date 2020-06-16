Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven under evacuation due to Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Bighorn Fire is now forcing authorities to issue an evacuation notice for residents of the Mt. Lemmon area.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department issued the order Tuesday afternoon. Deputies will be going door-to-door on the mountain, urging residents to move south on the Catalina Highway to safely leave the mountain.

The general boundaries of the evacuation zone are Mt. Lemmon/Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Rd, including Summerhaven.

An evacuation center is now open at Sahuaro High School (545 N Camino Seco).

According to the 2010 census, Mt. Lemmon has 40 permanent residents and 2,300 live there seasonally.

Residents in the area should call 351-3473 if they have any questions, PCSD said.

Several portions of the Tucson area remain under the "SET" evacuation notice including parts of the Catalina Foothills, Oro Valley and Catalina.

