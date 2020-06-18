Power on Mount Lemmon shut off

TUCSON, Ariz. — In the interest of safety as crews fight the Bighorn Fire, power on Mount Lemmon has been shut off.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Trico Electric Cooperative turned off its generator at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This shutdown may impact areas that are outside of the established evacuation zones.

Questions for Trico should be directed to this dispatch hotline: 520-744-2944. Trico will also provide updates on its website and social media.

An evacuation order was issued for Mount Lemmon/Mount Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road yesterday afternoon. That includes Summerhaven.

For more information about the Bighorn Fire, visit this interactive map.