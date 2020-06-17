U.S Postal Service suspends service for Mount Lemmon post office

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. — The U.S Postal Service has issued an emergency suspension for the Mount Lemmon Post Office effective immediately due to the Bighorn Fire.

Starting Tuesday, all retail and P.O. Box operations from Mt. Lemmon will be serviced at the Tucson Fort Lowell Post Office located at 6460 E. Grant Road until further notice.

Customers can mail items, buy stamps, or pick up parcels at the Fort Lowell location, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The office is closed on Sunday's.

Postal Service says this is an emergency suspension, not a permanent closure.

More information will be released as it becomes available regarding the reopening this post office.