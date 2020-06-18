'GO' Evacuation notice issued for Willow Canyon area due to Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Willow Canyon area is now under a "GO" evacuation order as the Bighorn Fire continues to spread through the mountain.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department issued the evacuation order at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. The evacuation area mostly encompasses homes along Willow Canyon, near Rose Canyon Lake.

FULL MAP OF EVACUATION STATUS:



The general boundaries of the zone are the Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon.

Deputies are going door-to-door to make sure residents are out of their homes.

LIVE UPDATES: Bighorn Fire grows to 31,208 acres Thursday, still 40% contained