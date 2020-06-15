Sabino Canyon Recreation Area closed due to Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is now closed as the Bighorn Fire continues to spread in the Catalina Mountains, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed Monday morning.

Areas just north of the Sabino Canyon area are already under a "SET" evacuation status, per the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

LATEST UPDATES: Bighorn Fire grows to 14,000+ acres, 22% contained

The fire has already forced closures of Catalina State Park, the Catalina Highway and many other popular hiking trails in the Catalina Mountains. Monday's closure of Sabino Canyon leaves little few, if any, areas in the mountain range open to hikers.

Bighorn Fire closures as of June 10, 2020 -- via U.S. Forest Service.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group -- a federal organization that tracks wildfires -- previously estimated that the Bighorn Fire would be contained by June 25. As of Monday morning, the NWCG is not listing an estimated containment date.