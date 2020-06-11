PCSD: Bighorn Fire areas of concern expand

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has outlined areas of concern amid the Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains.

According to PCSD, people who live in the area of Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue, north of Ina Road are advised to evacuate.

An alert was sent out to residents as part of "Ready, Set, Go," the state’s evacuation alert system.

As part of the evacuation process, the area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Rd., North of Skyline Dr. is now in the "SET - Be Alert" stage.

"Residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family/friends. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating. Grab your emergency go kit. Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock," PCSD said in a press release.

For more information, call 351-FIRE (3473).