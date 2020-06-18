Menu

Bighorn Fire forces Oracle-area evacuations

A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant on the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains. <i>Photo courtesy of Nancy Pfau</i>
A DC-10 airtanker drops fire retardant on the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-18 15:19:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Bighorn Fire caused the residents of an Oracle area to evacuate Thursday.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office issued a "GO" alert for the area of Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and the Campo Bonito area of Oracle. Between 130 and 150 homes are believed to be in the area.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia.

