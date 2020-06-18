Bighorn Fire forces Oracle-area evacuations

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Bighorn Fire caused the residents of an Oracle area to evacuate Thursday.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office issued a "GO" alert for the area of Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and the Campo Bonito area of Oracle. Between 130 and 150 homes are believed to be in the area.

A "Go! - Evacuate" alert has been issued for residents in the area of Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Rd./ Campo Bonito area of Oracle.



Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area. pic.twitter.com/xjWJcw5PWB — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) June 18, 2020

to the Pinal County Fairgrounds for sheltering. Questions for residents in the area can be directed to the Pinal County Citizen Contact Center at 520-509-3555. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further. — Pinal County OEM (@PinalCountyOEM) June 18, 2020

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia.