Kenan Hubble joined KGUN in August of 2021. He was born and raised here in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in journalism.

Since he was a kid, Kenan has had a love for telling stories. He turned this passion into a career where he hopes to highlight the unique stories that can be found in the Old Pueblo.

He is also a massive sports fan who follows the NBA, NFL, AND MLB religiously. His teams might not always be the best, but he supports them anyway.

Kenan is also a fan of anime and looks forward to watching the latest episodes of his favorite shows in his spare time.