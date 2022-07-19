Watch Now
The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block Announce New Exhibitions

New art on display at The Tucson Museum of Art
Museum of Contemporary Art
The Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson isn't letting visitors in right now, but you can see the latest piece of artwork without having to step inside.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block have announced a new season of exhibitions including works by local, Southwestern, Latin American, and Latinx artists.

Artist talks, lectures, and panel discussions will be delivered in the Stonewall Foundation Community Room in the Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education.

“Through the art on view, visitors can see the commitment the museum has made to become a more inclusive, relevant, and inviting institution," said Chief Curator Julie Sasse.

Tours are available Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

