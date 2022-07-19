The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block Announce New Exhibitions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block have announced a new season of exhibitions including works by local, Southwestern, Latin American, and Latinx artists.

Artist talks, lectures, and panel discussions will be delivered in the Stonewall Foundation Community Room in the Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education.

“Through the art on view, visitors can see the commitment the museum has made to become a more inclusive, relevant, and inviting institution," said Chief Curator Julie Sasse.

Tours are available Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.