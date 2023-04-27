WATCH: Governor Hobbs to join Brittney Griner for unveiling of new mural

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN)— Today, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will join WNBA star Brittney Griner in Phoenix for her first public speaking event since coming back home to Arizona from a Russian prison.

At this meeting Griner will unveil a mural to recognize a new partnership between the Phoenix Mercury and Bring Our Families Home, an organization campaigning to bring wrongfully detained Americans back to their homes.

The press conference is set to take place at 9 a.m. at Footprint Center.

Watch the event live in the player below.

The mural will be located in downtown Phoenix near the Footprint Center, the home of the Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns.