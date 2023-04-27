Watch Now
WATCH: Governor Hobbs to join Brittney Griner for unveiling of new mural

This is Griner's first public speaking event since returning home to Arizona
FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens (30) during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Brittney Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
Posted at 7:20 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 12:11:18-04

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN)— Today, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will join WNBA star Brittney Griner in Phoenix for her first public speaking event since coming back home to Arizona from a Russian prison.

At this meeting Griner will unveil a mural to recognize a new partnership between the Phoenix Mercury and Bring Our Families Home, an organization campaigning to bring wrongfully detained Americans back to their homes.

The press conference is set to take place at 9 a.m. at Footprint Center.
Watch the event live in the player below.

The mural will be located in downtown Phoenix near the Footprint Center, the home of the Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns.

