Kelly, Sinema Announce Affordable Housing Investment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema have announced an over $6 million investment into affordable housing through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“To tackle Arizona’s housing crisis, we must increase the supply of affordable housing," Senator Kelly said.

“Arizona’s housing shortage has made renting and owning a home unaffordable for too many hardworking families," Senator Sinema said. "Today's funding will expand affordable housing options throughout our state and ensure Arizonans have a safe place to call home."

The funding comes from the Housing and Urban Development Department’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides grants to states to produce and preserve affordable housing for low income households.