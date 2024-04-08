Cochise County asking for community feedback on Camp Naco

Cochise County leaders are looking to get your feedback about a project to revitalize Camp Naco.

The county is hosting an open house tomorrow, April 9th, at Naco Elementary School.

Leaders will share their design proposals to remodel the 17-acre property.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be snacks and an activity space for kids if you can't find a baby sitter.

