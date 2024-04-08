Watch Now
Cochise County asking for community feedback on Camp Naco

Local Leaders are hoping to get feedback from the community regarding the revitalization of Camp Naco
Camp Naco receives grant for restoration and renovation projects.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 11:32:40-04

Cochise County leaders are looking to get your feedback about a project to revitalize Camp Naco.

The county is hosting an open house tomorrow, April 9th, at Naco Elementary School.

Leaders will share their design proposals to remodel the 17-acre property.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be snacks and an activity space for kids if you can't find a baby sitter.

