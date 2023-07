TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — — The Pima County Elections department wants to here from you about how it could improve the voting process.

There is an online survey you can take to voice your concerns and improvements to Election Day voting as well as other voter rights issues.

Questions include how to improve instructions on ballots, how to improve the overall process and the type of election information you'd like to see online.

You can find that survey here.