Literacy Connects is Seeking Volunteers for Public School Program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Literacy Connects is searching for volunteers to read to kindergarten through second grade public school children for it's Reading Seed program.

For just 90 minutes a week, volunteer Reading Seed Coaches will work one-to-one with their students to help children explore books and stories of their choosing.

Literacy Connects serve learners across five programs: English Language Acquisition for Adults, Adult Basic Literacy, Reading Seed, Stories that Soar!, and Reach out and Read Arizona- Southern Arizona Region.

