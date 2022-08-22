New director takes over the University of Arizona School of Journalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dr. Jessica Retis will take over as the director of the University of Arizona's School of Journalism this fall. Dr. Retis has decades of experience in the filed and is now the first professor of color and third women ever to hold the position.

One of her focuses is teaching students to maintain the basics of journalism, even as the way news is consumed continues to evolve. Dr. Retis says forming the right foundation for young journalists is essential, especially in a political year.

"...What we are planning on doing here is to start a project where we will have students actually fact checking from whatever is being said in the political arena so we can better prepare the students to actually report the news," said Dr. Retis.

While Dr. Retis says these skills are important for professional journalists, news literacy is a skill everyone should learn.

