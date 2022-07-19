Sen. Sinema Holds Roundtable with Border Non-Profits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema held a roundtable with Arizona non-profit organizations to discuss and exchange ideas about improving the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).

The EFSP was originally developed to help non-profits deliver services to Arizonans experiencing homelessness but was expanded to include migrant services.

“Hearing directly from Arizona non-profits informs our work in Washington to ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely while securing the border and keeping Arizona families safe and secure,” said Sen. Sinema.

Since 2021, Sen. Sinema has secured $260 million for EFSP through the American Rescue Plan and the fiscal year 2022 government funding law.

