Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sen. Sinema Holds Roundtable with Border Non-Profits

SINEMA ROUNDTABLE.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema convened a roundtable with Arizona non-profit organizations to discuss and exchange ideas about improving the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).
SINEMA ROUNDTABLE.jpg
Posted at 7:23 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 10:24:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema held a roundtable with Arizona non-profit organizations to discuss and exchange ideas about improving the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).

The EFSP was originally developed to help non-profits deliver services to Arizonans experiencing homelessness but was expanded to include migrant services.

“Hearing directly from Arizona non-profits informs our work in Washington to ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely while securing the border and keeping Arizona families safe and secure,” said Sen. Sinema.

Since 2021, Sen. Sinema has secured $260 million for EFSP through the American Rescue Plan and the fiscal year 2022 government funding law.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰