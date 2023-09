TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — — Lower Lincoln Park on East Escalante is closed and under construction for a new dog park. The new area will be turf and feature misters, doggie agility equipment and other play features.

Tucson Parks and Rec is asking for the public's help in naming the new dog park.

You can find a link to vote on the new name here.

Voting closes October 8th and Lower Lincoln Park is expected to reopen sometime in February 2024.