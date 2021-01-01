Jason Barr is KGUN-TV's sports director and anchor, and he appears regularly on KGUN newscasts.

Since arriving in Tucson, Jason's stories have won KGUN four prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for sports reporting. He has also won two Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards for sports reporting. Jason has covered the College World Series, the NCAA Final Four, the Super Bowl, and numerous southern Arizona community sports stories.

Jason is also the sideline reporter on the Indoor Football League Tucson Sugar Skulls broadcasts on sister station CW Tucson.

Jason is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. He has an M.B.A. in management from UNC-Charlotte, during which time he worked for the Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Prior to working in Tucson, Jason was a sports anchor for WTKR-TV in Norfolk, VA. He is originally from New Jersey.