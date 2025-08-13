Why Bryce James says he chose Arizona, and the advice his Dad gives him

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Bryce James looks like his father and even has similar mannerisms. He only has to be a fraction as good as LeBron James to be a very good player.

Bryce spoke after an Arizona Basketball practice and talked about why he chose to join the Arizona program.

"I'd say the environment," said James. The fans really enjoying going to the Arizona games. They like to get rowdy and loud. I wanted a real college experience. For me, Arizona was definitely one of those colleges."

He also shared some advice he gets from his father.

"Doing what you do best. And making sure that if you're not having your best day to still have a positive mentality."

James is one piece of a highly touted freshman class that includes Koa Peat,