Head Coach Jay Campos' message to Mica Mountain Thunderbolt football

TUCSON, Arizona — When we last saw Mica Mountain High School football, the Thunderbolts were celebrating a perfect season and a Class 4A state title.

"It was awesome," said senior Riley Carson. "It was unbelievable. It was one of the best feelings I've ever had. And, I wish I could do it again."

Carson will get that opportunity this fall as a senior, but with a new head coach. Pat Nugent retired and assistant principal Jay Campos will add play calling to curriculum planning, something he did at Sabino High School where he led the Sabercats to four state title games in fourteen seasons.

"I probably thought I would return to coaching at some point down the line," said Campos. "I didn't know where it was going to be but I wanted to make sure it was the right situation. I'm super excited to be back out here and it's been great with the kids."

"He's implementing a lot of the Sabino that he liked and the plays that he liked but he's also keeping it updated for us so that we be the most successful we can," added Carson.

Carson, who plays special teams in addition to offense and defense, and linebacker Broden Schmidt are part of a group that has won 30 of its last 32 games.

"My message to the team is that there is no reason we can't have the same success that last year's team had," said Campos. "We have to put in the work and the execution to get to that level. We feel like we are capable of doing that, and we have all the pieces to do that."