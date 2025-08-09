Tucson Saguaros set to host Pecos League Championship Series

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Saguaros will ride an 18-game winning streak into the Pecos League Championship series when they host San Rafael in a best of three series at Kino Stadium.

"They can hit and pitch like everyone but the plays they made up the middle and defensively in the Mountain Division playoffs were incredible," said Pecos League Commissioner Andrew Dunn, who is in Tucson for the series.

"It says that people want to play here," added Dunn. "They play in the best independent ballpark in the United States. Obviously, Arizona is a baseball rich area. Sean McNeill being their manager for most of their tenure, his recruiting has been consistent and it's a great team."

San Rafael is the Pacific Division champions. Game one is set for Saturday night.