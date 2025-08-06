One-on-one with Indiana Fever and former Arizona Wildcat guard Aari McDonald

TUCSON, Arizona — Joining the Indiana Fever has rejuvenated the carer former Arizona Wildcat Aari McDonald as her team is on a west coast road trip this week.

The beloved guard, who originally signed as a short-term replacement for the injured Caitlin Clark, ended up landing a contract for the rest of the season following her strong performance.

McDonald has won over Indiana fans with her fearless play, indefatigable energy and defensive ability. In 17 games with the Fever, she is averaging 9.9 points, 1.4 steals and a career-high 4.5 assists per game.

"In the short time I've been here, I feel like my game has grown a lot," said McDonald.

At Arizona, she helped lead the Wildcats to the 2021 NCAA Title game.

