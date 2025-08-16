When fans can see national champion Arizona Triathlon compete in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — When we last saw University of Arizona triathlon, the Wildcats were celebrating a national championship on campus in between McKale Center and Arizona Stadium.

"The bond that we had together made us achieve so much," said senior Molly Lakustiak.

Now, the Wildcats are diving into this season with last year's roster returning.

"The student=athletes have been so scattered all over the world racing," said head coach Wes Johnson. "It's great to have them back here."

After competing on the road for the program's first two seasons, this year Arizona will have the opportunity to race in front of its home fans in Tucson on September 20th.

"Oh my gosh, it's awesome, said senior Kelly Lyn Wetteland, a native of Tennessee. We love Tucson. We live here. It's special to bring it back home for us."

"Lining the roads with people racing is another dream come true," added Johnson.

Fans will see Wetteland in her Arizona swim cap but the term market cap comes to mind, especially when one hears the theme for this year's team.

"This year, it's how can we invest in this team and how we can invest in ourselves," said junior Sofia de Rosas.

This season, Arizona triathlon is looking for another big dividend.