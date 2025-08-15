Sean Elliott on his health, Carter Bryant, and his upcoming visit to Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — Sean Elliott is returning to Tucson on September 6th for the St. Luke's annual golf tournament. It's a cause that has special meaning as his brother is a resident.

Proceeds of the event go towards the care of low-income elder residents.

The Arizona Wildcat great is set to begin his 25th season in the San Antonio Spurs broadcast booth. This year, he'll be calling the games of fellow former Arizona Wildcat great Carter Bryant, who is the team's first round draft pick.

Elliott spoke about St. Luke's, Bryant, and his health health battles in this recent interview.

