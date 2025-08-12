Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson Saguaros win 2025 Pecos League Championship

KGUN
Tucson Saguaros celebrate Pecos League title
TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Saguaros defeated San Rafael, 11-7 to win the best two out of three series and the Pecos League Championship.

For the second straight night facing elimination at Kino Stadium, the Saguaros fell behind 4-0 only to rally for a come from behind win.

"It's awesome to see how the community has backed us all year," said first baseman Antonio Fernandez, while celebrating with his team after the game.

"It feels great because we got to do it at home, at Kino Stadium," said manager Sean McNeill.

The Pecos League title is the fourth in the Saguaros ten year history, and the third under manager Sean McNeill.

