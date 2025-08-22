Green Bay to take on Vegas for the IFL Championship at the Tucson Arena

TUCSON, Arizona — The Indoor Football League Championship game will be played in Tucson for the first time when the Green Bay Blizzard play the Vegas Knight Hawks Saturday night at the Tucson Arena.

The game has several Tucson connections. Night Hawks quarterback Jaden de Laura played QB for the University of Arizona, and their offensive coordinator, Hurtis Chinn, is a former Tucson Sugar Skulls head coach.

Additionally, Blizzard offensive coordinator Matt Behrendt, who recently won the IFL Assistant Coach of the Year award, played quarterback for the Sugar Skulls in the team's 2019 inaugural season.

"I have a lot of good memories," said Behrendt. "I'm so happy for our Blizzard team to show what they can do on the biggest stage."

The IFL title game had previously been played in Las Vegas.