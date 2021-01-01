Jaime Smet

Jamie Smet moved to Tucson in the spring of 2021 from Michigan, where she was born and raised. Prior to working at KGUN 9, she worked at a Scripps station in Grand Rapids as a producer and digital multimedia journalist.

Jamie graduated from Central Michigan University (fire up Chips) with a dual degree in broadcast and cinematic arts and communications. There, she was as a producer for her college station, News Central 34, and two radio stations.

Jamie lived all over the mitten state's lower peninsula, so she'll gladly pull out her hand and show you all her favorite spots on the "map."

In her free time, she loves to roller-skate, listen to podcasts, watch bad movies and snuggle with her two cats, Max and Penelope.