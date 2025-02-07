Have you seen this man? CCSO searching for information in rest stop robbery

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for information on a group of people involved in a rest stop robbery.

According to CCSO, the robberies happened at the rest stop off I-10 near San Simon last February.

Deputies say a driver was drawn in by a group of five to eight people celebrating in the rest stop parking lot. They told him the man in the middle of the crowd was giving away money after winning big at the casino.

When the driver went to see what was going on, the "lottery winner" showed him several hundred dollars and offered to double what was in his pocket.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on anyone in this picture.

When the driver checked his money, he had almost $2,000. The "lottery winner" grabbed the cash and ran away.

When the driver tried to go after him, he was physically held back by a person or people in the crowd. When they let him go, they pointed the driver to a white truck, saying the thief was inside.

CCSO says the victim stopped the truck and determined the driver was not the suspect. They say the rest of the crowd fled in multiple cars.

Cochise County Sheriff's office CCSO asking for information on the people seen in this picture

The second theft happened the next day.

According to CCSO, a semi-truck driver was sleeping in the cab of his truck when someone started banging on his door yelling that a "driver needed help."

The victim got out of his truck and followed the person to where someone needed help. When he turned around, the driver saw a man in the passenger seat of his truck.

When he ran back, he tripped and fell, hitting his head on the ground.

Once again, CCSO says five to eight people fled the area in multiple cars.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office CCSO asking for help identifying the people in this picture

CCSO says these pictures were taken at the rest stop of several people behaving suspiciously.

From the pictures, CCSO said they identified 40-year-old Adam Smith as an investigative lead. They say his last known address is on the east coast.

CCSO is asking for information on Adam Smith, an investigative lead in rest stop robbery and teft case

Now, they're asking for the public's help finding him. They say Smith is known to associate with several other men and at least one woman.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office PCSD searching for information on a group involved in a rest stop robbery and theft.

In a Facebook post, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information on Smith or recognizes anyone else in the picture to call SEACOM at 520-803-3550 or your local law enforcement agency.

When you get behind the wheel, they encourage you to take precautions, have situational awareness, and stay safe.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

