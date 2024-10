TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing, vulnerable teen.

17-year-old Nathanial "Cody" Martin-Ochoa was last seen on the Southwest side near West Los Reales Road and South Camino De La Tierra.

They say he was wearing a black shirt, jeans and gray boots with blue laces.

According to PCSD, he is 5'9" with a black buzz cut and brown eyes.

If you have any information, PCSD asks you to call 911.