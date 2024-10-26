Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Crash causes delays on eastbound I-10 near Benson

DPS
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ABC15
DPS
Posted

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-10 near Benson because of a crash.

While the road is open, the you can expect heavy delays because of a crash blocking the left lane about 10 miles west of Benson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In a release, ADOT said the westbound lanes are unaffected.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told KGUN 9 it was caused by a two car crash.

They say the severity of the injuries are unknown.

ADOT did not give a timeline on when the highway is expected to reopen.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism