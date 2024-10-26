Crash causes delays on eastbound I-10 near Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-10 near Benson because of a crash.
While the road is open, the you can expect heavy delays because of a crash blocking the left lane about 10 miles west of Benson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
In a release, ADOT said the westbound lanes are unaffected.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety told KGUN 9 it was caused by a two car crash.
They say the severity of the injuries are unknown.
ADOT did not give a timeline on when the highway is expected to reopen.
