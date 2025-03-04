Watch Now
One hospitalized after crash at UA College of Law

Southbound lanes of Mountain Avenue closed while police investigate
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash at the University of Arizona.

According to the Tucson Police Department, multiple cars were involved in the crash near the James E. Rogers College of Law on the corner of Mountain Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.

TPD said two to three vehicles were involved, closing the southbound lanes of Mountain Avenue.

There is no mention of serious injuries, according to TPD, but one person was taken to the hospital.

Details are limited. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.

