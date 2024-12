ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are searching for a missing teen girl.

Police said 17-year-old Gloria Caraballo-Lawson was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday near North Oracle and Magee Roads.

OVPD said she was last seen wearing a beige shirt, light green jogging pants, and a black backpack. Police say Caraballo-Lawson recently died her hair blonde.

Oro Valley Police Department Police are searching for 17-year-old Gloria Caraballo-Lawson.

If you see Caraballo-Lawson, OVPD says call 911.