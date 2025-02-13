Watch Now
Police: No ongoing threat to campus from man armed with gun

Police car lights at night
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona said they were looking for a man with a gun near campus, Wednesday night.

According to UAlert, the U of A's alert system, the man was spotted near Tyndall Ave. and University Blvd. wearing a ski mask.

In the messages, they said he was part of a group of about six 17-19-year-olds.

Just after 10 p.m., UAlert sent another message saying the subjects appear to have left the area and there was not an ongoing threat to UA campus.

At this time, police have not provided any additional information.

